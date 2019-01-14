Sonakshi Sinha's flying start to 2019

bollywood

Kalank, Dabangg 3 and Mission Mangal, Sonakshi Sinha's bag is full with multiple projects

Sonakshi Sinha

After a short break with gal pals in Sri Lanka, Sonakshi Sinha stepped straight into work mode as she resumed a schedule of Mission Mangal. Sona then flew down to Gwalior to complete her bit for Kalank. The actor later flew to in Macau for a magazine cover shoot.

She posted a few pictures from the shoot as well on Instagram:

The actor tells hitlist, "I couldn't have asked for a better start to 2019. I have just finished shooting for Kalank and will resume Mission Mangal once back from Macau." There is also Arbaaz Khan's Dabangg 3, which is slated to roll in April with mentor Salman Khan.

Khan will be back as Chulbul Pandey with the third part of the Dabangg 3. Arbaaz Khan had said that he wants to release his production venture Dabangg 3 at the end of this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates