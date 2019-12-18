Sonakshi Sinha's patterned saree is all you need to buy this wedding season

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sonakshi Sinha is no less than a fashionista. The actress has time and again showed off her forte in the field of fashion and barely disappointed the fashion police. Now, to promote her upcoming flick Dabangg 3, the actress opted for a patterned saree and put her best foot forward in the world of trends. Check it out right away!

Buy this trendy saree and get your groove on to the next wedding you are going to attend. Shop from a huge range of great kurtas and sarees from Amazon. Pair them up with a range of Salwars, Chudidars, Pallazos, Skirts or even Jeans to complete the look.

Take a look at some of the best patterned sarees here:

Checkered Fashion Art Saree:

Multicolour Kota silk printed saree, has a printed border Blouse Piece The model is wearing a blouse from our stylist's collection, see the image for a mock-up of what the actual blouse would look like, Where Blouse Fabric Is Solid Printed And Border Comes With Textured Prints. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 399 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Soft Katan Silk Woven Multi-colored checked Kanjiwaram Saree:

Saree has woven exclusive Flower motifs rich zari pallu with beautiful tassels at pallu hem. Has woven multicoloured checks pattern body contains zari butta motifs throughout. Saree has self pattern contrast zari border and comes with a blouse piece. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,579 only. Shop here.

Linen Saree:

The golden thread into saree and Zari border is sure to add oodles of grace and vibrant colours to your personality. These sarees are perfect for occasions and events at any time of the day or night. Note If you follow these simple steps, taking care of your saree is very easy. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 375 only. Shop here.

Checkered Silk Saree:

With impeccable compositions and a discrete elucidation on print fabrications, we have made our own niche internationally, mirroring the tastes and yearnings of the wearer. Our classifications involve a full line of women's wear with a devoted commitment towards prints. Explore this exquisite collection as per any occasion, be it weddings, parties or even for offices that flatters every body type. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates