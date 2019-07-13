Sonakshi Sinha's team submits papers to Uttar Pradesh police

crime

They want the cops to go through all the documents before recording her statement in the cheating case filed against Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha

Actor Sonakshi Sinha's legal team has claimed that the agreement with the event organiser was not honoured and have submitted some documents to the Moradabad police. They want the cops to go through all the documents before recording her statement in the cheating case filed against Sinha.

Moradabad IG Amit Pathak told mid-day, "Our team was in Mumbai to record her statement in the ongoing cheating case. We have received some documents on email and her legal team has requested us to go through some documents before recording her statement. We are verifying all the documents sent by her legal team."

According to sources, the actress, through her lawyer, has claimed that the agreement she had signed with the event organiser was not honoured, whereas the organiser has claimed that the agreement was honoured, following which the payment was made to her.

"We have to listen to both sides and will verify all the documents to get clarity on the agreement. If required, we will take the help of our legal team as well," said a senior officer from the Moradabad police. On Thursday, the Moradabad police reached Sinha's house along with the Juhu police to record her statement, but she was not at home. On Friday morning, her legal teams got in touch with the investigating officer.

The actor later issued her statement on her official twitter handle: 'An event organiser who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man.'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates