Sonakshi turns 33; awaits lockdown to end with funny captioned picture

On Tuesday, Sonakshi Sinha was showered with greetings from industry folk as she turned 33. Father Shatrughan Sinha expressed gratitude that the family is spending time together during the lockdown. Sona's brothers, twins Luv and Kush, turn a year older on June 5. The Sinhas keep the celebrations going for a week.

Keeping it light and humorous, Sonakshi Sinha shared a funny post, attached with a hilarious caption. The actress is seen sitting on a fancy red car, wearing blue denim, white sneakers and a beige coloured jacket. She completed her 'outing' look with a white top and a checkered scarf. Trendy, isn't it? Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Waiting for the #Lockdown to get over like... A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) onMay 31, 2020 at 5:41am PDT

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3, opposite Salman Khan. Saiee Manjrekar was also a part of this comedy film. Now, the actress will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. In the film, Ajay will be seen playing Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer women, who convinced 299 other women from Madhapur to help build a runway during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

