Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha enjoys birthday dinner with his Paltan

Luv Sinha celebrated his birthday with Paltan co-stars Arjun Rampal and Harshvardhan Rane in London

Luv Sinha, who is stepping into Bollywood with "Paltan" as an actor, says he will always cherish the memories of celebrating birthday in London. The son of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha turned a year older on Tuesday. Since he was in London to begin promotions for the film, he decided to celebrate it with Paltan co-stars Arjun Rampal and Harshvardhan Rane.

1)I may not be with my family in Mumbai but I'm with my family in London. Last year was special as I was signed for Paltan on this day. Its been an interesting journey till now and I can't wait to see what's in store for me next. Thank you JP sir, Bindya aunty, Niddhi and Siddhi. pic.twitter.com/aME59LKy3Y — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) June 5, 2018

"I spent the day doing promotions for my film 'Paltan' and spent a memorable and fun evening with my 'Paltan' in London, and missed the ones who couldn't be with me," Luv Sinha said in a statement to IANS. "The past year has been extremely special and I have a feeling this one is going to be the best one yet," he added.

2) Thank you to my parents, my brother who always believed in me, and my sister who carried the legacy forward. I'd also want to thank everyone who has wished well for me and wanted me to rise. I won't let you down. #happybirthday #special #memories #Paltan #Love #Unforgettable pic.twitter.com/1PQv0GoDLb — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) June 5, 2018

Filmmaker J.P. Dutta's Paltan will release on September 7. It is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border. The film also features Siddhanth Kapoor.

Also read: JP Dutta wraps up Paltan shoot in Chandigarh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS