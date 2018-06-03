Sonal Chauhan joins Vidyut Jammwal in Mahesh Manjrekar's next

"It's an honour to be working with Mahesh sir. I'm a huge fan of his work and happy to be part of the project along with Vidyut and Shruti," Sonal said in a statement



"Jannat" star Sonal Chauhan has joined the cast of Mahesh Manjrekar's untitled gangster drama. The actor joins Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in the film which recently started production.

"It's an honour to be working with Mahesh sir. I'm a huge fan of his work and happy to be part of the project along with Vidyut and Shruti," Sonal said in a statement. The script has been penned by Manjrekar and the film will also feature veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Amol Palekar.

The movie is produced by Vijay Galani and Pratik Galani through their banner Galani Entertainments. Sonal will be next seen in JP Dutta's upcoming war drama "Paltan". The film, based on the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies, also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood.

