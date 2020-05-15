Sonal Chauhan on birthday plans: I'm not really in a very celebratory mood this year

Sonal Chauhan will be turning a year older on May 16, but she isn't in a mood to celebrate her birthday in a grand way. "I'm not really in a very celebratory mood this year given the tough times the world is facing," Sonal told IANS, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, she plans to make her birthday unique. "Every year I make plans to celebrate with my close friends and family but this year it's slightly different with everything being virtual. I'm taking it in a positive way, because I know I'll remember it forever," she shared.

She will be on a video call with her family and close friends and cut a cake in front of them. "What's going to make it extra special is that I will be celebrating my birthday with all my fans and well wishers who follow me on social media, because they've always supported me in everything I've done, they've been a great source of positivity for me especially during the lockdown," said Sonal.

"It will be memorable because this time I will get to celebrate it with all my well-wishers and hopefully, I'll get to speak to a few of them one-on-one," added the "Jannat" actress.

Asked if she will be doing a good deed on her birthday by making some donations or more, she said: "When it comes to donation, it's something very personal and I believe in doing it silently rather than talking about it. All I can say is that I am doing everything that's possible in my limit."

"I am hoping all this ends soon and we come out a more kinder and healthier world to live in," she ended on a positive note.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever