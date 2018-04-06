Sonal Chauhan to make her digital debut with a short film!

At a time when the digital is the choice of the youth, the gorgeous Sonal Chauhan fit the bill perfectly for the short film



Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan is soon going to take her riveting screen presence to the digital platform as she will be debuting over YouTube with a short film. The gorgeous actress who is currently anticipating the release of J P Dutta’s military drama, PALTAN, has now set her sights on the popular online forum.

At a time when the digital is the choice of the youth, the gorgeous actress fit the bill perfectly for the short film, given her popularity with age group. If sources are to be believed, the girl-next-door has already shot for the movie, which will be published over YouTube shortly.

Reveals a source, "Sonal's short film is going to be seven minutes and will be available on YouTube. It’s a digital campaign revolving around human trafficking where she plays an NGO worker."

