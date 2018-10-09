Search

Sonal Chauhan's vintage pictures is winning the internet for real

Oct 09, 2018, 15:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The innocence and pretty face are just too similar to go unnoticed, they say. Imitation, as they say, is the best form of flattery

Sonal Chauhan's vintage pictures is winning the internet for real
Madhubala and Sonal Chauhan

Instagram savvy Sonal Chauhan has been sharing vintage pictures from a photoshoot along with some poetic musings.

Fans have been telling the Paltan actor about her resemblance to the yesteryear beauty Madhubala. Sonal is thrilled. The innocence and pretty face are just too similar to go unnoticed, they say. Imitation, as they say, is the best form of flattery.

Here's what Sonal posted on her Instagram:

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan: Family Members Are Real Heroes Behind Army Men

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

madhubalasonal chauhanbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here is what makes Rekha bold and beautiful

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK