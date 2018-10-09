Sonal Chauhan's vintage pictures is winning the internet for real

bollywood

The innocence and pretty face are just too similar to go unnoticed, they say. Imitation, as they say, is the best form of flattery

Madhubala and Sonal Chauhan

Instagram savvy Sonal Chauhan has been sharing vintage pictures from a photoshoot along with some poetic musings.

Fans have been telling the Paltan actor about her resemblance to the yesteryear beauty Madhubala. Sonal is thrilled. The innocence and pretty face are just too similar to go unnoticed, they say. Imitation, as they say, is the best form of flattery.

Here's what Sonal posted on her Instagram:

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan: Family Members Are Real Heroes Behind Army Men

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates