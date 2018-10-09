Sonal Chauhan's vintage pictures is winning the internet for real
The innocence and pretty face are just too similar to go unnoticed, they say. Imitation, as they say, is the best form of flattery
Instagram savvy Sonal Chauhan has been sharing vintage pictures from a photoshoot along with some poetic musings.
Fans have been telling the Paltan actor about her resemblance to the yesteryear beauty Madhubala. Sonal is thrilled. The innocence and pretty face are just too similar to go unnoticed, they say. Imitation, as they say, is the best form of flattery.
Here's what Sonal posted on her Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
un ke dekhe se jo aa jaati hai muñh par raunaq ..... vo samajhte haiñ ki bÄ«mÄr kÄ haal achchha hai .... qatra dariya mein jo mil jaaye toh dariya ho jaaye.... kaam achchha hai vo jis ka ki ma aal achchha hai.... ham ko maalum hai jannat kÄ« haqÄ«qat lekin... dil ke á¸³hush rakhne ko 'Ä¡hÄlib' ye á¸³hayal achcha hai.... #poetry #shayari #sunday #sundayswithghalib
View this post on Instagram
Ham Ne Dekhi Hai Un Aankhoon Ki Mahakati Khushaboo.... Haath Se Chhuuke Ise Rishton Kaa Ilzaam Na Do.... Sirf Ehasaas Hai Ye Ruuh Se Mahasuus Karo.... Pyaar Ko Pyaar Hi Rahane Do Koi Naam Na Do.... #oneofmyfavorites Only #Gulzar Saab could have written something so metaphor-rich.
Also Read: Sonal Chauhan: Family Members Are Real Heroes Behind Army Men
