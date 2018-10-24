Sonal Sehgal turns author, writes a sci-fi love story

bollywood

Sonal Sehgal, who will next be seen in Oscar-winner Marc Baschet's Lihaaf, describes it as a sci-fi love story

Sonal Sehgal

Aashayein (2010) actor Sonal Sehgal has turned author. She has penned a fiction title, The Day That Nothing Happened, which releases next week.

The actor, who will next be seen in Oscar-winner Marc Baschet's Lihaaf, describes it as a sci-fi love story. She says, "My father is a scientist and I've grown up having dinner table conversations about such topics. Science never scared me. In fact, it always intrigued me."

Sonal Sehgal also starred in a web series where teamed up with celebrity nutritionist Anjali Hooda (sister of actor Randeep Hooda), The Sisterhood Of Fit Girls. The two will be travelling to exotic destinations and sharing tips on how to watch your weight while holidaying.

Last year, Sonal Sehgal also starred in Rahat Kazmi's Mantostaan. Sonal played the famous Kulwant Kaur from Thanda Gosht. Talking about how she landed the part, Sonal said, "Rahat called me and asked if I would like to be a part of a movie he was making on Manto's stories. And that was it. I said yes. Without even asking which story or which role. Getting to play a Manto character was definitely one off the bucket list. I have seen Rahat's earlier work and had faith in him as a director. Couple it with Manto's writing and boom I could see a winner! And I wasn't wrong. Ask any actor. They all harbour a wish to play a Manto character. It is the way Manto writes his characters."

