Sonal Vengurlekar's makeup man offers her financial help, leaves her teary-eyed

Ordinary people, the common man, and daily wage workers have been hit hard by the lockdown that happened over two months back due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. But little did we expect that it could take a financial toll on artistes too. Teri Galliyan actress Sonal Vengurlekar has taken to her Instagram account to share the story of her financial crunch.

She also wrote how amid this crisis, her makeup man came forward to help. She wrote in the note - "Today I was just sharing with my makeup man, That I don't have enough money to survive for next month, Because some producer hasn't given my money, which is due from a long time. I was concerned about my makeup man that how he must be surviving in this situation, his wife is pregnant and he has many expenses."

What she revealed next would surely leave you emotional, and she, of course, was left tearful too. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram @pankajgupt09 ♥ï¸Â A post shared by Sonal Vengurlekar (@sonal_1206) onMay 13, 2020 at 1:10am PDT

The fans found this post so touching that they couldn't stop commenting on it. One user wrote - "I have seen so many poor people with a big heart but some bloody moneyed people behave like paupers." (sic) Another one stated - "Happiness is all about giving love." (sic)

Reading the comments, Sonal wrote a comment on the post that read - "Guys I don't need any help from anyone, This post was something I experienced & I just wanted to share that such people still exist, But thanks a lot for asking me. Love you all." (sic)

We hope the lockdown ends soon and nobody suffers any long-term financial or emotional crunches. This too shall pass!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news