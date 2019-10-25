Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl immerse themselves in the Dhanteras celebrations

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl have immersed themselves in the Dhanteras celebrations and the actress took to her Instagram account to share some pictures with her fans, take a look:

Bendre was diagnosed with cancer last year and she overpowered the same like a boss. She was and will always be a fighter. Coming to the occasion, all the people from the Hindi film fraternity are about to bring in the festival with grandeur and glitz. Behl and Bendre are two of the first celebrities that have shared some pictures from their Dhanteras celebrations.

Bendre is best known for her films like Diljale, Sarfarosh, Duplicate and Hum Saath Saath Hain. She was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara in 2013. Given she's back to being hale and hearty, hope she comes back on the silver screen again and gives us some memorable performances. Her husband and filmmaker, Behl, has directed films like Bas Itna Sa Khwaab and Drona. How about husband and wife make a film together?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates