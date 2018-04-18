Sonali Bendre Behl in conversation with Christopher C Doyle

The hot topic for discussion was Doyle's latest book The Pataala Prophecy Son Of Bhrigu



Sonali Bendre and Christopher C Doyle

Sonali Bendre Behl's book club went from strength to strength to become one of the prime platforms that cater to the needs of curious readers and aspiring writers. Following the success of her online club, the actress-turned-author recently conducted a live session with the popular author, Christopher C Doyle, whose writing revolves around a world of ancient legends and mysteries.

The hot topic for discussion was Doyle's latest book The Pataala Prophecy – Son Of Bhrigu.

Sonali Bendre led the conversation with interesting questions about the research involved in writing stories that are based on mythology, the competition in the genre and the process of writing a series. They even shared a light moment where Sonali kept pestering him to reveal what happened to Radha, a character in the Mahabharat Quest series.

This was done at the behest of Sonali's sister, who is a huge fan of Doyle's books. Alas, even the author doesn't know what happened to Radha.

However, this will be turned into a mini-contest next week. The actress ended the live session discussing Doyle's inspiration to write and his favourite books as a kid.

