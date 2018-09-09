Sonali Bendre death hoax tweet: Goldie Behl reacts to BJP MLA Ram Kadam's post

bollywood

Goldie Behl's comment came days after BJP MLA Ram Kadam posted a message on Twitter announcing the death of Behl's wife Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl

Producer Goldie Behl has urged people to be more responsible about the content they share on social media platforms. Behl, husband of Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, asked the users to not spread or believe in rumours.

"I appeal to all to please use social media more responsibly. Let us not believe in rumours and spread them, unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved. Thank you," he tweeted Saturday.

I appeal to all to please use social media more responsibly. Let us not believe in rumours and spread them, unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved. Thank you. — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) September 8, 2018

The filmmaker's tweet comes after BJP MLA Ram Kadam posted a message Twitter which read "Sonali Bendre, the actress who ruled Hindi and Marathi cinema was no more."

He later clarified his tweet writing, "About Sonali Bendre ji. It was rumour. Since last two days... I pray to God for her good health and speedy recovery."

Sonali, 43, is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York. In July, the actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer". Post her diagnosis, the "Duplicate" actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

Her positivity in these times of personal strife has been lauded widely on social media, especially when she shared a photograph in which she is seen smiling ear-to-ear as she sports a new haircut - denoting that she is battling cancer with resilience.

Sonali married Goldie in 2002, with whom she has Ranveer.

