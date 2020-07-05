Sonali Bendre is missing her 'abs and flowing hair' as she shares gorgeous throwback picture

Cancer survivor actress Sonali Bendre shared a few blasts from the past on her Instagram recently. The 45-year-old actress picked out memories from her beach days and shared two pictures with her fans.

In the picture, the Sarfarosh actress can be seen in a sizzling yellow printed two-piece swimsuit while the other had her sporting a red swimsuit with the sea breeze playing with her hair. "If only this wasn't a throwback... miss the sun, sea, sand... and of course those abs and the flowing hair (sic)", Sonali captioned her post.

Check out Sonali's picture here:

Her picture set the Internet on fire and her comments section was flooded with appreciation posts from her celebrity friends and fans. Sonali's husband Goldie Behl dropped the first emojis and wrote: "Always". "You look just as gorgeous today with your beautiful shorter hairdo," wrote Sussanne while Tahira Kashyap, also a cancer survivor, reacted like this: "Uff". Taapsee Pannu, Kajal Aggarwal and Patralekha dropped red heart emojis. Director Farah Khan called her a “hottieeeeee!!” while former actor Neelam Khotari said “so stunning!”.

Sonali Bendre was suffering from metastatic cancer and announced this news to her followers through social media. The actress was in the US for six months for the treatment. Post her successful battle with cancer, the actress has graced the cover of few magazines re-defining life and embracing it with all new changes.

In a recent interview, the actress revealedout how her life has changed post cancer. "I'm doing well right now. I'm feeling good. Also, I would say it hasn't been much of a shift for me because the last 2 years have been sort of a quarantine for me anyway. So it's not too much of a change at this point, but I would have a lot of visitors coming and going then. That's the part that I miss the most." She also said how she has been missing her parents due to the lockdown and can't meet them.

When she posted her bald picture on Instagram, it was welcomed by one and all, and the actress earned the respect from everyone for the same. She even spoke about her decision to do it and how it made her feel.

She said, "Frankly, how long are you going to hide? Just get on with life, man. I felt I was getting distracted trying to hide my falling hair, so just putting it out there fully bald was more to help myself than anything else. It was quite liberating, actually." And do you know Goldie Behl didn't want the actress to grow her hair back? This reveal was also made by Bendre.

