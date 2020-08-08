Sonali Bendre steps into son's shoes; shares posts on social media

Actress Sonali Bendre Behl stepped into the shoes of her son, literally. She has decided to keep them, too. "Stepped into my son's shoes... literally! @rockbehl, I am gonna keep these," Sonali wrote while putting up an image that shows her trying out her son Ranveer's shoes.

Isn't that simply adorable?

In the image, she is seen wearing black pants and a baggy knitwear pullover, along with the shoes. Earlier, Sonali had revealed that the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech-savvy. She said that she is happy to learn new things during the lockdown, which began in March.

On the personal front, Sonali Bendre was suffering from metastatic cancer and announced this news in 2018 to her followers via social media post. The actress was in the US for six months for the treatment. Post her successful battle with cancer, the actress has graced the cover of few magazines re-defining life and embracing it with all new changes. The actress has time and again spoken about her strength and fight, and people can't stop but find her a huge inspiration.

"It is no secret that I am technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I've had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc," she had tweeted.

It is no secret that I am sÌ¶lÌ¶iÌ¶gÌ¶hÌ¶tÌ¶lÌ¶yÌ¶ technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I've had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VTF0vH2nvH — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) August 4, 2020

Also Read: Sonali Bendre: Putting out my bald picture was quite liberating

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news