Sonali Bendre wishes Sussanne Khan on her 46th birthday: Thank you for standing by me

Sussanne Khan turned 46 on Saturday. The interior fashion designer received wishes from several Bollywood celebrities including her BFF Sonali Bendre.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress took to Instagram handle to wish Sussanne by sharing a picture of the two. She wrote, "Through good times and bad, through all the phases of my hair... Thank you for standing by me through it all! Happy happy birthday @suzkr... Wishing you love, light and laughter always!"

She also shared a picture of them with their good friend Gayatri Joshi. She captioned the picture as, "We never need a reason to celebrate you girl, but this excuse helps. We love you @suzkr. Happy birthday."

Sussanne also reciprocated the love by sharing the same picture on her Instagram handle and wrote: "And through all the cyclones of life I have my world Surrounded by Sunshine."

Before her, Tiger Shroff wished her happy birthday. Taking to social media, he wrote, "Happiest birthday Ma'am. May you have the most amazing years of your life, starting now and ahead of you! Lots of love!."

Twinkle Khanna, Deanne Panday, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan also wished Sussanne on her special day.

Sussanne recently came back from Alibaug form a weekend gateway. She was accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Kaajal Anand, Nitasha Nanda, and a few others. Sussanne shared inside pictures from the holiday destination on her Instagram handle with the caption: "Love and conversations."

Sussanne, who was married to Hrithik Roshan for 14 years, got divorced in 2014, but they continue to remain friends. On the eve of her ex-husband's last release War, Sussanne praised his performance. Here's what she wrote:

The film received a positive response from critics and the audience and has been doing quite well at the box office since it released on October 11. War is a huge blockbuster and is now the 3rd film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 300 crore in India after Tiger Zinda Hai [2017] and Sultan [2016].

