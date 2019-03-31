Sonali Kulkarni is dying to work with director Zoya Akhtar

bollywood

Sonali Kulkarni spills the beans in this episode of Famously Filmfare Marathi

Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni appeared as a guest on Famously Filmfare Marathi, where she shared secrets from her childhood and how she got cast in Dil Chahta Hai. Here's what the Mission Kashmir actress said on the show:

Sonali Kulkarni troubled her brothers.

I was very mischievous and I have harassed my brothers a lot. But they have pampered me a lot. The love among us was not typical.

When Sonali Kulkarni ran to receive her award. Literally!

I was shooting at Mahabaleshwar or Panchgani and I received a call from someone. I came to know that the Filmfare Awards were to be held the next day and I would have to go to Mumbai. A car was booked. I was told to go to Mumbai and not halt at Pune. My entire family reached Mumbai. I had come all the way from Mahabaleshwar. Think about it. I was travelling the whole day. I changed my clothes and I was on my way. We had reached Juhu. At a little distance from the Aeroplane Garden from Santacruz there was a traffic jam. Traffic had come to a standstill. It was probably because a crowd had gathered to see the film stars. The traffic wasn't moving. And I had worn a sharara that day. I picked it up, took my shoes in my hands. Sandesh was with me and we ran all the way to SNDT. That's how I reached the venue of the Filmfare Awards. Namrata Shirodkar was hosting the show that year. I reached there and told them that I am Sonali Kulkarni. Namrata saw me backstage and asked me 'Where were you? Your name was announced a minute ago and you've received the award.' I wasn't able to receive the award personally.

Here's how Sonali Kulkarni got cast in Dil Chahta Hai.

It's very dramatic. Someone dropped my photograph and Zoya saw it. She was casting for Dil Chahta Hai. She liked the photograph and thought of asking me. So, Zoya asked me if I could come for a look test. I agreed to it immediately. I had already done Mission Kashmir and Pyar Tune Kya Kiya. Zoya called me for Dil Chahta Hai. I had a lot of fun. The first scene itself was so amazing. She told me to do the first scene. She said, 'Imagine that you're at someone's house and the house is all messed up.' We laughed a lot. I went to the office of Excel and auditioned for the role. I came back happily from there and I liked Zoya so much. And even now, I feel that Zoya, Farhan and Riteish have an incredible love for their medium.

The one director Sonali Kulkarni is dying to work with.

Zoya Akhtar.

Also read: I feel more powerful about my beauty now: Sonali Kulkarni

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates