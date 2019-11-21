Sonam and Rhea Kapoor eat their way through Los Angeles; see photos

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the Kapoor sisters are having whale of a time in the City of Angels where they have been spending some time together soaking up the Los Angeles sun and lifestyle on a girls getaway.

Sonam and Rhea continued their Los Angeles adventures with a day that was all about food, food, and food. The girls indulged in L.A.'s culinary culture with a trip to a farmers market. And not just any farmers market - L.A's Original Farmers Market, which boasts of over 100 gourmet grocers, restaurants from all over the globe and world-class shopping! Be it The Magic Nut & Candy Company or Trejo's Tacos, the girls had a field day eating away to their heart's content.

For dinner, they checked out The Bazaar by José Andrés, the world-renowned restaurant from the culinary icon located at the SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills, a luxe Los Angeles hotel centrally located near Hollywood the city’s Westside neighbourhood. Rhea drooled over the octopus and uni pasta while Sonam devoured the avocado dumplings. L.A. is the hottest food city in America right now and the girls are having a blast checking it out. We cannot wait to see more pictures from their L.A. trip!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onNov 20, 2019 at 8:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) onNov 20, 2019 at 4:22pm PST

Speaking of the actress' professional journey, Sonam K Ahuja's last release, The Zoya Factor, didn't do well at the box-office. This Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage to garner around Rs. 4.90 crores. Before this, the actress played a homosexual role in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Now, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind. She earlier told IANS: "I haven't done any action and horror films, so these are the two genres I would love to explore. It would be so different and exciting for me because I haven't done anything on the action. So, one of these two genres would be interesting to try out."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates