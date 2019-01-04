Sonam Arora to portray tomboy in Gandhii Baat 2

television

Sonam Arora will be seen playing a tomboy in an episode of web series Gandii Baat 2. She says while the role was challenging, it was the bold content of the show which attracted her

Sonam Arora

Actress Sonam Arora will be seen playing a tomboy in an episode of web series Gandii Baat 2. She says while the role was challenging, it was the bold content of the show which attracted her. ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat 2 will begin streaming on January 7.

Sonam loved the entire process -- right from her look test to dubbing -- for the character that she plays. "Roop, the character that I play, is a complete tomboy. Right from the way she dresses, talks, her body language. This role for me was a challenging one as I played someone totally different to my true personality," she said in a statement.

"Till my look test for Roop, I simply didn't know the intricacies of the part that I was playing. What excited me was knowing the type of bold and erotic content that a show like 'Gandii Baat' was famous for. All I can say is that Roop is just like her name, one with many sides to her. Season 1 was a colossal hit and I hope season 2 touches new heights," added Sonam, who was also seen in the film "Satyamev Jayate".

