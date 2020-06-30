Sonam K Ahuja changes Twitter account settings to 'public' once again

A few days ago, only approved followers could read Sonam K Ahuja's tweets. The actor changed her social media handle setting to private mode. Her decision stems from the fact that she has been receiving a barrage of vitriolic messages after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sonam K Ahuja, who had changed her Twitter handle setting to private mode, has gone public again. She did it to keep trolls at bay, but they kept attacking her using the hashtag #SonamKapoorAhuja. She had been receiving hateful posts after Sushant Singh Rajput's death for her comments about him. Guess, she has decided to take on the trolls.

Kapoor was called out for her tweet about the blame game after the actor ended his life. She was also trolled for her comments about him in a chat show and for being favoured as she is Anil Kapoor's daughter in the nepotism debate.

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Though she hit back, the hateful messages did not stop. Kapoor has decided to secure her tweets for a while from trolls.

Not just Sonam, but a number of other Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday have limited their comments on social media. In fact, some have even refrained from putting up any new posts after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, has deactivated her Twitter account.

