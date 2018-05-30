Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: I have never chased fame

Though Sonam Kapoor has featured in films of various genres, she said it was never a conscious choice to do movies that were different as chalk and cheese



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who has completed a decade-long journey in the Hindi film industry, said she chooses good work over fame and stardom. The daughter of actor-producer Anil Kapoor ventured into the world of filmmaking in 2005 as an assistant director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, and went on to make her acting debut two years later in Saawariya.

Asked if she feels that stardom comes with a price tag, Kapoor said, "I have never gone for fame or stardom. I have always gone for good work. So when you are not seeking something out, there is no price tag attached to it. It just comes naturally."

Though Sonam Kapoor has featured in films of various genres, she said it was never a conscious choice to do movies that were different as chalk and cheese. "I don't think, 'This is a masala film' or, 'This is a 'this' film.' I think about the kind of film I want to do, and the character I enjoy."

Kapoor's next, Veere Di Wedding, hits screens on Friday.

