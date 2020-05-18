Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals curling eyelashes is an 'impossible task' for her

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Sunday updated her fans on a task that she thinks is impossible -- getting her eyelashes curled. She revealed it by sharing a picture in which she is caught amid the task.

The 'Aisha' star put out a picture on Instagram and shared that curling eyelashes is one thing which she finds very difficult to do. In the picture, the 'Neerja' star is seen curling her lashes by looking at a mirror placed next to her, while her hair is also being groomed.

View this post on Instagram Impossible task ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMay 17, 2020 at 2:48am PDT

The 34-year-old star wrote: "Impossible task", along with a laughter emoji. The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes.

Meanwhile, the 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' star is spending time with her husband, Anand Ahuja at their house in Delhi. The actor has been sharing her quarantine updates to her fans on her social media handles.

Earlier this week, the actor had posted a throwback picture from her trip to Paris with husband Anand Ahuja.

