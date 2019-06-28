Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays in an all black look on magazine cover

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was styled by Mohit Rai in a stunning black leather dress is by Tom Ford.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, known for her sartorial dressing sense, flaunted her "black magic" avatar on the latest edition of a magazine. The 34-year-old actor is stealing the limelight with her black ensemble on the July edition of Filmfare magazine.

Going all black for the latest cover shoot, the actor left her fans spellbound in an exquisite set of black dress which was styled by Mohit Rai and matching it up with same colour boots which is just accentuating the Bollywood diva's beauty.

The actor redefined her style in her own way by completing her look with long luscious locks, a hint of wild animal prints and her magnetism which will leave you enchanted with her "black magic."

Complimenting her look, the tagline of the magazine read, "Black magic woman Sonam Kapoor." "I love this cover!!!! For Filmfare styled for the first time by the adorable @mohitrai in @tomford and @oscartiye by @artinayar [?] by @bbhiral shot by the amazing Suresh Natrajan," she captioned the cover on Instagram.

Scores of celebrities thronged the comment section as soon the actor posted the magazine cover. Smitten by the beauty of her daughter, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Terrific."

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Uffff." While Malaika Arora and Athiya Shetty posted a fire emoji to appreciate the look of the actor. The diva also shared some of her looks on Instagram which will leave you wanting for more.

The actor was styled by Mohit Rai in a stunning black leather dress is by Tom Ford. Her makeup was tastefully done by Arti Nayar and hair was done by Hiral Bhatia.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Based on a novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan, it tells the story of an advertising executive who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.

The film is set to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates