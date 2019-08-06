Sonam Kapoor: Aisha was a crazy adventure

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor says her film Aisha, which has completed nine years of its release in Hindi cinema, was "crazy adventure".

Sonam on Tuesday shared a small video from the film on Instagram. "Aisha was less a role for me and more like a best friend. This movie is close to my heart as are the people associated with it. Be it goofing around on sets, shooting at different locations, or just playing our parts, it definitely was a crazy adventure. Happy nine years 'Aisha'," Sonam wrote, as the caption of her video.

Aisha, directed by Rajshree Ojha, also stars Abhay Deol, Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri. The film is set in the upper-class society of Delhi, and is an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma. It bears the same tone as the 1995 cult Hollywood film Clueless, which was also adapted from Austen's novel.

