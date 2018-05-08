Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in hot pink lehenga

Jacqueline Fernandez made heads turn at best friend Sonam Kapoor's wedding



Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez stunned everyone yet again wearing a pink color lehenga at her best friend Sonam Kapoor's wedding. She looked like a princess as she was adorned in a hot pink lehenga set. The Anita Dongre lehenga had elaborate motifs on it and she paired it with a complimenting dupatta.

Jacqueline Fernandez channelised her inner 'desi kudi' through this attire. The actress accessorized her look with a pair of gold and pearl chandbali-inspired earrings and a Kundan handcuff.

Her hair was pulled up in a neat 'do and her look was finished off with glamorous smoky eyes and a creamy nude pink on the lips. A light pink bindi made for the perfect punctuation to Jacqueline's elegant ethnic look.

The Kick girl stuck to Sonam Kapoor's Indian traditional wedding dress code and killed it with her fab ethnic style for the mehendi and wedding function.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Race 3 and Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan.

