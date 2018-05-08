Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Taimur Ali Khan's swag while posing for camera

Taimur Ali Khan has also arrived with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding



Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

After the Punjabi Anand Karaj ritual in the morning at aunt Kavita Seth's Rockdale Bandra bungalow, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have finally entered holy matrimony. Gracing the occasion were Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, family members including brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula, Shanaya Kapoor and others are present at the event.

However, it was Saif and Kareena's little kiddo, Taimur Ali Khan, who was all swag while posing for the shutterbugs. The wedding dress code being pink, Taimur also arrived in a soft pink kurta and white pyjama, with the little Nawab redefining cuteness. Well, what was adorable was his hair styling. Normally, seen in a messy hair, Taimur tied a ponytail with side hair-partition. He gestured a 'V' sign to the photographers while posing along with parents.

Kareena Kapoor was seen in a pink Lucknowi suit, while Saif looked elegant in a kurta-pyjama and black glares.

Talking of bride, Sonam Kapoor, she was elegance personified as she chose to go the traditional way with heavily embroidered traditional red lehenga, chokers, and traditional jewellery. She looked stunning, while Anand Ahuja looked majestic in a muted gold sherwani and a pagadi with ruby beads around his neck.

The reception and wedding party will take place at The Leela hotel in the evening.

Also Read: First Photos Out! Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Tie The Knot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates