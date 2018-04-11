Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding date is almost official

Sonam Kapoor and businessman beau Anand Ahuja's nuptials are likely to take place in Mumbai with ceremonies spread across three days between May 7-10



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

There has been a constant buzz about Sonam Kapoor and businessman beau Anand Ahuja's nuptials. While we had earlier reported that Sonam has given the nod to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2018, which runs from May 8 to 19, and the big fat wedding could likely be post her festival outing, fresh reports suggest a different story altogether. Looks like, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are likely to get married in the 2nd week of May. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, 'the couple's nuptials will take place in Mumbai with ceremonies spread across three days between May 7-10'.

The daily reported saying, though the couple was planning to tie nuptials in Switzerland, it was eventually becoming too cumbersome to manage the travel and living arrangements for approximately 150 members of the extended family and close friends of the Kapoors as well as Anand's. So, currently, both the families are busy scouting for five-star venues in Mumbai itself.

Meanwhile, the PDA of the couple on social media continues. Yesterday, after Anand shared his picture on Instagram, what caught the attention of netizens was the comment that Anil Kapoor posted. He wrote, "Too cool." He also sent him love. An overjoyed Anand took a screenshot of the comment and posted it as an Instastory. Later, Sonam also gushed about her boyfriend's picture. With so much of bonhomie online, when will Sonam and Anand declare they are a couple in real life?

Kickstarting the year with Pad Man, Sonam Kapoor has an interesting line-up of films ahead — from Veere Di Wedding to the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel The Zoya Factor and the drama, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, that sees her teaming up with father Anil Kapoor for the first time in her 10-year-long career. Besides facing the camera for these projects, the actor will also go behind the mic - Kapoor, we hear, will lend her voice to an animated feature film. Revolving around a young girl who fights the society's prejudices to emerge triumphant, the project was initially conceived as an animated series for a leading digital platform. However, the makers eventually decided to turn it into a Hindi film.

