Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor stand by people sharing their workout and cooking videos amid lockdown

On April 18, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a note posted by sister Rhea, in which the latter took potshots at those who judged others for their workout and cooking videos during the lockdown. "If people wanna work out during this time, let them. If they want to bake and cook, let them. If people wanna work from home nine-to-five on Zoom, let them. Everyone, let's just be kind, good-natured, considerate and loving. We should only feel gratitude if we are safe and surrounded by family. Some days, I feel productive, other days, I want to just sleep. Some days, I'm wise enough to feel grateful for my family and my life; others, I'm petty and cranky. Let's just make the world a better place (sic)."

She added, "The last thing the world needs is negative energy because someone on your timeline went Live cutting their boyfriend's hair and it didn't sit well with you. If we all come out of this with a little more patience empathy, the world will be better for (sic)." Wonder what Farah Khan has to say about the post?

So it seems the Bollywood industry has been divided into two opinions on this trend that has quickly occupied social media. Even Deepika Padukone in an interview a few weeks ago stood by Bollywood actors sharing their videos with fans. Whose side are you on?

