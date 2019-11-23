Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea give us vacation goals through their Los Angeles trip; see pictures

Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor are enjoying some quality time together in Los Angeles. From eating, to shopping and exploring new places, the Kapoor girls are doling out major vacation goals with their picture-perfect posts on social media.

The girls then moved towards Venice Sign, where they posed for frame-worthy pictures. Uploading the pictures on Instagram, Sonam wrote, "A photo at the Venice sign is a must! Right @rheakapoor? Cali vibes, wish you were here."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onNov 19, 2019 at 8:12pm PST

After sightseeing, the Kapoor sister headed out for a quick coffee. Rhea was dressed in a black jacket, white t-shirt and black pants, while Sonam opted for a cute red dress. The duo can be seen walking together, with a cup of coffee in their hands.

Then they indulged in some "serious shopping" (as stated by Sonam). It seems the duo can't get enough of their shopping, as Sonam called for help for carrying all her bags. Wonder, what was on the Kapoor sister's shopping list?

All the exploration of Los Angeles seems to have made them hungry, as Sonam and Rhea headed out at a restaurant to satisfy their hunger pangs. In the picture shared by Sonam, we can see the duo discussing the menu.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last release, The Zoya Factor, failed at the box-office. This Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage lifetime collections of around Rs. 4.90 crores. Before this, she was seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates