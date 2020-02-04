Search

Sonam Kapoor defends father Anil Kapoor after a user on Twitter posts his picture with Dawood Ibrahim

Updated: Feb 04, 2020, 13:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor came out in defense of father Anil Kapoor on Twitter after a user posted the actor's picture with Dawood Ibrahim. Here's what she said!

Picture Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor/AFP, Anil Kapoor/Twitter
Sonam Kapoor has been always vocal about what's happening in Bollywood or even in the country. She's known for her bluntness and brutal honesty. And that's exactly what happened recently when she took to her Twitter account to share her views on the unfortunate incident that happened in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

She expressed her grief and disappointment and wrote how Religion was about Karma and dharma and the incident was neither of those.

Check out her tweet right here:

As soon as she tweeted this out, at least two users on the social media platform posted an old picture of her father Anil Kapoor with Dawood Ibrahim from a cricket match. One user asked her whether the picture's relation was to his father's Karma or Dharma? She replied- He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you. Take a look: 

Another user also posted the same picture and Sonam had a reply to him as well, she said he was Phtographed with no knowledge of who was there. Check it out: 

