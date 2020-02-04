Sonam Kapoor defends father Anil Kapoor after a user on Twitter posts his picture with Dawood Ibrahim

Sonam Kapoor has been always vocal about what's happening in Bollywood or even in the country. She's known for her bluntness and brutal honesty. And that's exactly what happened recently when she took to her Twitter account to share her views on the unfortunate incident that happened in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

She expressed her grief and disappointment and wrote how Religion was about Karma and dharma and the incident was neither of those.

Check out her tweet right here:

This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those. https://t.co/nAZcUX6p7o — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 1, 2020

As soon as she tweeted this out, at least two users on the social media platform posted an old picture of her father Anil Kapoor with Dawood Ibrahim from a cricket match. One user asked her whether the picture's relation was to his father's Karma or Dharma? She replied- He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you. Take a look:

He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you . I hope lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2020

Another user also posted the same picture and Sonam had a reply to him as well, she said he was Phtographed with no knowledge of who was there. Check it out:

Hero of Karma with bad karma.



P.S - At times I think Sonam scts or tweets only to embarass her father. pic.twitter.com/3GDtf9xTDW — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) February 3, 2020

He went to a Indian cricket match with krishna Kapoor ( who is also there) and was Phtographed with no knowledge of who was there. I hope god forgives you for hurting inccocents and creating hate. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates