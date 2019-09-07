MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Sonam Kapoor: Dulquer Salmaan is a thorough gentleman

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 07:31 IST | Shaheen Parkar

After romancing hottie Fawad Khan in Khoobsurat, Sonam Kapoor on working with South sensation Salmaan in The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor: Dulquer Salmaan is a thorough gentleman
A still from The Zoya Factor

The jury is still out on whether Zoya Solanki — her character in The Zoya Factor — is a good luck charm for Team India, but Sonam K Ahuja appears to be lucky as far as co-stars are concerned. Only five years after she had girls going green with envy as she romanced Fawad Khan on screen in Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor will now be seen wooing South star Dulquer Salmaan in the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name.

The Malayalam actor, who forayed into Bollywood with Karwaan (2018), enjoys a huge female fan following. Talking about her first collaboration with Salmaan, Kapoor says, "Dulquer is so good-looking and a thorough gentleman. Working with him was a delight, especially romancing him while shooting the track, Kaash. We have different vibes as individuals, but together we had a great time on the set as many comedy of errors kept happening throughout the shoot."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan thank Virender Sehwag for his heartfelt note for The Zoya Factor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sonam kapoorThe Zoya Factorbollywood news

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan Turn Heads At The Trailer Launch Of The Zoya Factor

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK