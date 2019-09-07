Sonam Kapoor: Dulquer Salmaan is a thorough gentleman

The jury is still out on whether Zoya Solanki — her character in The Zoya Factor — is a good luck charm for Team India, but Sonam K Ahuja appears to be lucky as far as co-stars are concerned. Only five years after she had girls going green with envy as she romanced Fawad Khan on screen in Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor will now be seen wooing South star Dulquer Salmaan in the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name.

The Malayalam actor, who forayed into Bollywood with Karwaan (2018), enjoys a huge female fan following. Talking about her first collaboration with Salmaan, Kapoor says, "Dulquer is so good-looking and a thorough gentleman. Working with him was a delight, especially romancing him while shooting the track, Kaash. We have different vibes as individuals, but together we had a great time on the set as many comedy of errors kept happening throughout the shoot."

