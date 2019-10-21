Sonam Kapoor Ahuja earns her star

Six months after it was announced that Dubai will have its own Walk of Fame, the desert emirate launched the Dubai Stars yesterday. Bollywood actor Sonam K Ahuja was one of the eight awardees of the evening, thus becoming one of the first Indian actors to win the honour. "As an artiste, you hope your work reaches the widest audience and crosses borders. To be relevant and to be awarded here is a humbling feeling," said Kapoor, hours after winning her first star. The actor, who was nominated by over a million fans across the globe, shared the honour with Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, Egyptian actor-couple Mona Zaki and Ahmad Helmi, and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, among others.

The Dubai Stars, modelled on Hollywood's Walk Of Fame, is a walkway set along the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard in Dubai. What made the win all the more special is that her actor-father Anil Kapoor too is expected to be featured on the walkway. "My father has been my role model all through my life. I'm happy to make him proud by sharing the honour with him," she beamed.

