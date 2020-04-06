Search

Sonam Kapoor expresses displeasure over people bursting crackers, netizens react with throwback pictures!

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 14:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to express her displeasure over how a lot of people were bursting crackers along with lighting Diyas last night. Netizens shared some of her throwback pictures to reply!

Sonam Kapoor Picture Courtesy: Twitter and Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Picture Courtesy: Twitter and Instagram

Last night, the Bollywood brigade came out in their balconies and celebrated the Diya Jalao initiative that was called the #9pm9minute initiative. However, there were a lot of people who also began bursting crackers and this displeased Sonam Kapoor who expressed the same on her Twitter account.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote- "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused." (sic) She also wrote- "There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight." (sic)

Have a look at them right here:

As soon as she put out these two tweets, netizens began sharing her throwback pictures where she could be seen bursting crackers with Anil Kapoor, have a look at them right here:

And she even replied to one of the users and this is what she had to say:

Well, it seems the social media users have an opinion on everything and anything!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK