Sonam Kapoor expresses displeasure over people bursting crackers, netizens react with throwback pictures!

Last night, the Bollywood brigade came out in their balconies and celebrated the Diya Jalao initiative that was called the #9pm9minute initiative. However, there were a lot of people who also began bursting crackers and this displeased Sonam Kapoor who expressed the same on her Twitter account.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote- "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused." (sic) She also wrote- "There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight." (sic)

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

As soon as she put out these two tweets, netizens began sharing her throwback pictures where she could be seen bursting crackers with Anil Kapoor, have a look at them right here:

Dogs were okay now ? pic.twitter.com/lFIKApOdRb — TheYoungMonk ðÂ§ÂðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â (@Rudraksha7) April 5, 2020

apne baap ke baare mein kya khayal hai pic.twitter.com/lmuOLTPFTF — Indore Wale Bhiya (@IndoreWaleBhiya) April 5, 2020

And she even replied to one of the users and this is what she had to say:

I’m so glad you see common sense. That there is a time and place for everything. âÂ¤ï¸Â https://t.co/lgedwh7Adt — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

Well, it seems the social media users have an opinion on everything and anything!

