Sonam Kapoor extends birthday wishes to 'Raanjhanaa' co-star Dhanush

Actor Sonam Kapoor has extended warm birthday wishes to her co-actor and Tamil superstar Dhanush, who turned 37 today. 'Raanjhanaa', released under the directorship of Aanand L Rai in 2013, was the debut movie of Dhanush in the Bollywood industry. A fresh pair on -screen, the duo's chemistry was appreciated by the audience upon the release of the flick.

As the 'Neerja' actor extended birthday wishes, she also expressed her wish to work with him again. She posted many still, and videos on Instagram stories from the romantic-drama film.

"Happy Birthday Dhanush. I hope you have a wonderful day. Would love to work with you, again", she wrote alongside.

Dhanush, who predominately works in the Tamil film industry is known for his versatility in acting. The star who has an impressive array of roles under his belt is one widely appreciated actor down South.

He has done more than 44 films to date and has won many accolades for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

His popular song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from the romantic psychological thriller '3' garnered millions of views on YouTube. 'Maryan', 'Anegan', 'Kodi', 'Maari' sequel are some of his other hit movies in Tamil.

He made his Bollywood debut with 'Raanjhanaa', and will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re' which will have a neven seen before trio - Dhanush along with Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

