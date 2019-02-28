Sonam Kapoor faces Twitter backlash over anti-war stance

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor was sharing a post that was originally written by Humans of Hindutva on their Facebook page.

Sonam Kapoor

Following the Pulwama terror attack and IAF's multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places across LoC, actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to talk about her anti-war stance, comparing 'average' Indian and Pakistani citizens, saying that it is they who suffer in war, along with soldiers "who are always first in line of a fire they did not ignite."

However, her comments were not well received by Twitterati, many of who slammed her for the same.

Comparing citizens of both countries, she shared, "The average Indian has more in common with the average Pakistani than he does with a Hindu fundamentalist who wants to bomb in the name of Ram and lynch minorities and rally in support of child rapists."

The 'Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa laga' star further wrote, "The average Pakistani has more in common with an average Indian than he does with an Islamic fundamentalist who wants to bomb others in the name of Allah and oppress women and put guns in the hands of children."

Kapoor went on to opine that ordinary citizens everywhere just want to have a "normal life and go to work and raise their children well and save up for a decent home." According to the actor, Hindu and Islamic fundamentalists "both have loads in common."

The 33-year-old actor, condemning war, elaborated upon fundamentalists, saying, "Their minds are poisoned by hate and they both lack empathy for the other side. They both want war and do not care for its consequences," adding, "The cost of this extraordinary hatred of fundamentalists in both countries is eventually going to be paid by the ordinary citizens of both countries and the soldiers who are always first in line of a fire they did not ignite."

However, Twitterari soon slammed the actor for her comments, with one user writing, "Bas in jeso k wajah se hum kabhi 1 nhi ho pae, desh k asli gaddar yahi log hai.. #BikaooBollywood #SonamKapoor."

Another user went on to write, "FIR should be filed against Sonam Kapoor for hate speech against Hindus @MumbaiPolice #SonamKapoor #AntiNational."

Calling her words a way to get attention, another user posted, "She (sonam kapoor) is not getting any movie because of her poor acting. She have no other option to be in headlines. #SonamKapoor #CongressPakistanUnited."

A Twitter user who is studying to be a doctor wrote, "I m ready to leave my studies (MBBS) Join the war for my India. Than being a Sonam Kapoor. Anil Kapoor failed in instilling Desh bhakti in his daughter."

Here's what other people care back lashing the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress.

FIR should be filed against Sonam Kapoor for hate speech against Hindus @MumbaiPolice #SonamKapoor #AntiNational — KUNAL DUTT ð®ð³ (@kunaldutt204) February 28, 2019

Bas in jeso k wajah se hum kabhi 1 nhi ho pae, desh k asli gaddar yahi log hai.. #BikaooBollywood #SonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/Rs9yyyllaj — à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ (@Thechaiwala11) February 28, 2019

Many Indian celebrities including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Hema Malini, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Preity Zinta, Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan have earlier hailed IAF's multiple aerial strikes across the LoC twelve days after the Pulwama terror attack.

