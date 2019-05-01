Sonam Kapoor fights to bridge pay-gap in Bollywood

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor in talks to headline film on pay disparity, discrimination against female professionals

In an earlier interview to mid-day, Sonam K Ahuja had said, "It's up to us artistes to use our voice for pressing and pertinent issues." That she walks the talk has been evident in her film choices - her last release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, was Bollywood's first mainstream movie to shine a spotlight on same-sex love.

Now, mid-day has learnt that the actor is set to front a movie about gender pay disparity and the discrimination women face at the workplace. At the helm of affairs is a boutique production house known for backing good content.

A source reveals, "The makers recently narrated the script to Sonam, who has given her nod in principle. Since the script was written with her in mind, they are glad that she has come on board. The story revolves around the female protagonist and how she fights professional gender discrimination. It will also feature a strong male lead; the team is currently on the lookout for an actor. While the announcement is likely to be made in June, the team is hoping to roll the project later this year with a start-to-finish schedule in Mumbai."

Currently, in London, Kapoor will be back in the bay in a week and is expected to sign on the dotted line after reading the final draft. While promotions for The Zoya Factor and her annual Cannes outing will dominate her May calendar, she will start prepping for the film by mid-June. "Since she will play a corporate executive, the makers will arrange interactions with female employees of MNCs to help her gauge the challenges they face." mid-day reached out to Kapoor, who remained unavailable for comment.

