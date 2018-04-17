Sonam Kapoor flies to Dubai for prestigious gala dinner

Sonam Kapoor will now travel to Dubai for a special gala dinner event to be hosted at the Burj Khalifa



In 2017 Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen announced Sonam Kapoor as their brand ambassador. India's poster girl for fashion joined the IWC family, after emerging as the undisputed icon for luxury and fashion in India and around the world, making her mark on some of the world's most prestigious platforms.

Sonam Kapoor kickstarted her partnership with IWC in 2017 as she attended the 27th Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in Geneva in 2017 alongside other prestigious guests and IWC brand ambassadors from across the world.

She also flew down to Geneva for IWC's 150th Anniversary, where she was joined by Tunisian actor Hend Sabry, Lebanese celebrity Raya Abirached, Lebanese Australian lawyer Jessica Kahawaty among others.

The star will now travel to Dubai for a special gala dinner event to be hosted at the Burj Khalifa. Sonam will fly in a day prior to visit the IWC boutique and has a packed schedule of interviews and influencer meetings as well as a shoot for the brand the next day, followed by the VIP dinner later that night.

