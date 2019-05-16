Sonam Kapoor goes 'old fashioned' for Priya Singh's haldi ceremony, see photos

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor attended maternal cousin, Priya Singh's Haldi ceremony with actor-father Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. Many pictures from the event are doing the rounds on the social media.

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture on her Instagram account.

On Wednesday evening, actress Sonam Kapoor was spotted with 'jhakaas' father Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor leaving their residence all dressed. The Kapoors were on their way to attend the haldi ceremony of Priya Singh. Priya is the maternal cousin (daughter of Sonam's mother, Sunita Kapoor's sister, Kavita Singh) of the Veere Di Wedding actress, and her pre-wedding festivities have already begun.

Sonam Kapoor is known for her sartorial choices and she has always ticked all the checkboxes of being a fashionista. From going chic to traditional outfits, Sonam aces all kinds of looks. The 33-year-old was spotted wearing a light pink Indian outfit with heavy jewellery all over. The actress took to her Instagram account to share her look and called herself an "Old fashioned gal [sic]"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram An Old fashioned gal A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMay 15, 2019 at 11:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ§ÂÂÂ A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMay 15, 2019 at 11:15am PDT

Husband Anand Ahuja couldn't get enough of this beautiful picture by wifey dearest. He wrote, "Wowwww [sic]"

Here are some more pictures of Sonam Kapoor with her family captured by the shutterbugs.



Sonam Kapoor snapped at Priya Singh's haldi ceremony. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.



Anil Kapoor snapped at Priya Singh's Haldi ceremony.

Maheep Kapoor was also spotted with husband Sanjay Kapoor. The Kapoors were all smiles as they attended this family function.



Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor spotted.



Harshavardhan Kapoor dressed in a formal attire.

On the other hand, talking about Sonam Kapoor, she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with entrepreneur-husband, Anand Ahuja. She had taken to Instagram account to profess her feelings. Sonam wrote, "My Darling @anandahuja no one makes me feel as loved and cherished as you do. The kind of confidence and fulfilment I get from our relationship is unprecedented. I drowned myself in stories and lived in my dreams my whole life, And you came into my life and pulled me into a reality which was actually as beautiful as the best fairytale ever. You are, my ever after. I love you sweetheart happy anniversary. @reelsandframes (a special thanks to my darling youngun @lisamishramusic for giving a voice to my fairytale it was the most beautiful surprise and heartfelt gratitude to Anand rathi for making this sweet video for me!) [sic]"

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor is working on her film, The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

