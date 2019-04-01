Sonam Kapoor honoured for portraying progressive roles at an awards function

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood today. Her performances were honoured at multiple awards functions this year

Sonam Kapoor

After winning the award for 'Path Breaking Performance of the Year' at the Hello Hall of Fame and the 'Extraordinary Icon of Social Change' at the Zee Cine Awards, Sonam Kapoor was honoured for portraying progressive roles in Hindi cinema at the Filmfare Middle East awards.

The millennial gamechanger emerged as 2018's most profitable female star and stood out for her choice of roles and films be it Padman, Veere Di Wedding or the recent Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Sonam Kapoor accepts her award at an awards function

With the spunk to take on progressive roles and someone who doesn't shy away from the unconventional, Sonam has fast become the face of social change representing the voice of young India and being part of films whose subjects are socially relevant.

Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, an Abhishek Sharma directorial, based on the popular novel by Anuja Chauhan. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan and is set to release on June 14, 2019.

