Sonam Kapoor: Honoured to be with stalwarts at Fashion Trust Arabia

Sonam Kapoor on joining famed designers Diane von Furstenberg, Zuhair Murad, Carla Bruni to judge fashion contest 'Fashion Trust Arabia' in Doha

Sonam K Ahuja. Pics/Instagram

A clotheshorse with a sharp sense of style, Sonam K Ahuja is India's poster girl for fashion. Now, mid-day has learnt that she has been invited as a special judge on the panel for Fashion Trust Arabia.

Scheduled to take place in Doha on March 28, the event will see the actor join fashion icons, including Diane von Furstenberg - the Belgian designer known for her iconic wrap dresses - American designer Alexander Wang, red carpet favourite Zuhair Murad, Olivier Rousteing - the current creative director of Balmain - and supermodel and former first lady of France, Carla Bruni, among others.



Diane von Furstenberg. Pic/AFP. Zuhair Murad, Carla Bruni

Conceived to provide a platform to promising talent in the Middle East, the first edition of the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize will see 25 finalists present their collections to the judges. While the famed designers were a natural choice given their vast contribution to the field, Ahuja was selected owing to her role in changing the fashion landscape in Bollywood. Be it her statement-making appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the years or her big-screen outings, the actor has been a trendsetter of sorts in her 12-year-long career.

Naturally, the 33-year-old is upbeat about being part of an initiative that encourages an exchange of ideas. "Fashion, to me, is an expression of art and something I've always felt passionate about. It's wonderful to be part of an initiative like this and such an honour to be on a panel with fashion stalwarts who I have immense respect and admiration for," Kapoor says.

