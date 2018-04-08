Sonam Kapoor impressed by Mrs Funnybones' humour

Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna has found a fan in Sonam Kapoor



Sonam Kapoor

Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna has found a fan in Padman actress Sonam Kapoor. "I love how she uses humour to bring attention to issues that really need to be spoken about but are considered taboo," Sonam tweeted as she shared a link of some of Twinkle's most hilarious statements.

Some of Twinkle's most hilarious moments, I love how she uses humour to bring attention to issues that really need to be spoken about but are considered taboo. @mrsfunnybones https://t.co/0H1VG4wc1u — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 7, 2018

An author, entrepreneur, interior designer and producer, Twinkle's quirky outlook on life and things typical to India, have won her a huge fan following.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever