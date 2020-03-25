Sonam Kapoor is missing mom Sunita Kapoor on her birthday today, posts on Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has penned an emotional message on her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday and said that she is lucky to call herself Sunita's daughter. There were two Instagram posts and both of them were truly adorable and heartfelt.

The actress, who is currently in New Delhi, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of childhood photographs of herself posing with her mother.

"You've guided me with love and patience all through life. Your passion, intelligence, and creativity is simply inspiring and I'm lucky to call myself your daughter! Whoever I am today is because of you and I thank you for that! Happy birthday mom! Miss you so much!#KapoorSunita," (sic) she captioned the image.

Take a look right here:

And there was another post where she said she was missing being with her on her birthday:

And how could Anil Kapoor stay away from wishing her, sharing a picture of himself with Sunita, this is what he wrote on his Twitter account:

Happy Birthday to the wonder woman of my life who I have been happily leaning on since forever! Trust me your birthday is more special to me than it’s to you because I’m so glad you are here and with me everyday!! I love you #SunitaKapoor!! Always and forever! pic.twitter.com/0xh5mhQ1DA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 25, 2020

On the acting front, Sonam was last seen on screen in The Zoya Factor, directed by Abhishek Sharma. It was an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. She now has a film with Sujoy Ghosh coming up that's touted to be a thriller. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, has Takht, AK v/s Ak coming up.

