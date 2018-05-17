Sonam Kapoor: It was my personal choice to change my name to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Back at the Cannes red carpet within a week of her shaadi, Sonam speaks about it all - work, wedding, women power and of course, husband Anand Ahuja



Kapoor and Ahuja at their reception. Pic/Satej Shinde

After her elaborate wedding functions last week, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flew down to Cannes to honour her professional commitments. In her first interview post marriage to Anand Ahuja, the actor told mid-day that she hopes to set an example with this move. "Kajol and Dimple Kapadia worked post marriage. Madhuri [Dixit Nene] did Devdas (2002). Many actresses worked post marriage, but I am not sure that change is as evident yet. I hope to have set an example by coming straight out of my wedding to work. Women should always have the choice to work or not. I am so happy to be here, with L'Oreal, representing what Indian women stand for — we work and we stand up for what we believe in," said Kapoor.

Though a firm believer in the institution of marriage, the feisty actor said she doesn't understand why one's professional life should take a backseat for it. "Life remains the same after tying the knot. Women need to stop thinking that marriage is life-altering. If it doesn't change a man's life, why should it change anything for a woman?"



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. Pic/PTI

Her decision to change her name on social media to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had her fans divided. "Just changing my name doesn't make me any less of a feminist. Kapoor is also my father's name, a man's name. I wanted to keep both my identities. It was my personal choice. Somebody judging me for my choice is like challenging what feminism stands for," laughed Kapoor, amused at the various interpretations that the term has acquired.

A regular at the Cannes red carpet over the past few years, Kapoor wowed fashion critics when she stepped out in a Ralph & Russo ensemble, complete with the hennaed hands of a new bride. When asked what her husband had to say, she gushed, "Anand loved what I wore. I have always worn things that I want to wear. I never spare a thought about what others think of it. It's the attitude you carry it with that matters."

There have been rumours of her shifting base to London. "I have been shuttling between Mumbai and London for the past two years. It seems no one noticed this so far. My life isn't going to change much; what has been happening for the past two years will continue."

