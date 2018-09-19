Sonam Kapoor: Khoobsurat was an unforgettable experience
Sonam Kapoor shared a short video in which she is seen living some fun moments with her co-stars Kirron Kher and Fawad Khan
As Shashanka Ghosh's "Khoobsurat" completed four years on Wednesday, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became nostalgic and called the film an "unforgettable experience".
"'Khoobsurat' was truly an unforgettable experience! I still remember all the behind the scenes fun and laughter we had while filming," she added.
Khoobsurat was truly an unforgettable experience! I still remember all the behind the scenes fun and laughter we had while filming. ðð@_fawadakhan_ @KirronKherBJP @RheaKapoor #4YearsOfKhoobsurat pic.twitter.com/xKvUDlv11K— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 19, 2018
Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur, "Khoobsurat" is a fairytale love story that revolves around the character Mili (Sonam) who falls in love with a young prince (Fawad).
