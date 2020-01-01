Sonam Kapoor looks back at ending decade in gratitude-filled post

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recapped her memorable milestones and achievements for the decade that is now nearing its end.

In a short clip on her Instagram handle, the 'Manmarziyaan' actress can be seen displaying an intimate affection towards her soul mate Anand Ahuja against the sunny and romantic backdrop of Rome.

In the caption, she wrote, "This past decade has been the most brilliant. I've acted in some incredible movies where I've met some amazing people who've become lifelong friends. I've made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson. I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together. But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way!"

The gratitude-filled post racked up in excess of 1.5 million views in just two hours and attracted around 1,200 comments. Her father and Bollywood star Anil Kapoor showered the couple with emojis in the comments section. Actor Swara Bhasker too left a similar comment with a bunch of hearts. Other fans followed suit by posting positive comments.

