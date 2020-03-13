Sonam Kapoor looks cute as a button in this throwback photo!

Celebrity throwback photos are the best. They give us a sneak peek into the lives of our favourite celebs and sometimes even into their childhoods. Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a photo of herself as a baby and we can't take our eyes off her cute smile!

Sonam shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it: "Throwback to the photo shoot wearing my baby best! Styled by my very first stylist @kapoor.sunita"

Styled by her mum Sunita Kapoor, Sonam looks cute as a button in her pretty white frock and baby haircut. The Veere Di Wedding actress seems to be standing in her cradle with a giant teddy bear next to her.

Tons of Sonam's fans commented on her photo with heart and kisses emojis. One Instagram user wrote, "Soooooo Cute, stay blessed!" while another commented, "Awww such a cute baby!" Well, one thing is for sure, even as a baby, Sonam Kapoor knew just how to work her style for the camera!

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor, both films that released in 2019. As of now, the actress hasn't made any film announcements in 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates