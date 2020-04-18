Sonam Kapoor is missing her girlies during the COVID-19 lockdown

A day after Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote on Instagram about missing her girl gang during lockdown, Sonam K Ahuja followed suit. Yesterday, she shared a throwback photo from her 2018 wedding celebration and wrote, "Miss my girlies (sic)."

View this post on Instagram Miss my girlies A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onApr 17, 2020 at 12:11am PDT

The actor is seen with sister Rhea and besties Pooja Dhingra, Karishma Karamchandani, Samyukta Nair, Masaba Gupta, Pernia Qureshi and Shehlaa Khan.

Something seems to have caught the girls' attention. "I'm the only one looking at the camera... some guts (sic)," replied Gupta on seeing the picture.

Sonam Kapoor has been keeping busy while in lockdown with her husband in New Delhi. The actress has been cooking and baking delicious cakes for her family. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of the chocolate walnut cake she made on Instagram. Reacting to Sonam's post, her mother-in-law replied, "Amazing cakes beta. How to manage weight gain. Everybody is Loving them so much (sic)." Now, isn't that mother-in-law goals?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news