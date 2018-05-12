Sonam Kapoor: Our family is our strength

Sharing a moment from their wedding day, Sonam, who now goes by 'SonamKAhuja' on Instagram, wrote: "Our family is our strength."



Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor has expressed gratitude to her family members, friends and to everyone else who made her "spectacular" wedding to Anand Ahuja special. Sonam on Friday took to Instagram with two separate posts -- one thanking her family members and another thanking the team that spent days in ensuring the actress and her groom's dream wedding turned into a reality.

Sharing a moment from their wedding day, Sonam, who now goes by 'SonamKAhuja' on Instagram, wrote: "Our family is our strength." She went on to thank her mother Sunita Kapoor for being "the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion", father Anil Kapoor for being "such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally", her younger sister Rhea for being her "best friend" and "partner"; and her actor brother Harvarshdhan for being the "knight in shining armour".

"Also to all our friends and family who made it from far and wide at such short notice Anand and I love each and every one of you for loving us enough to want to make it for our big day! Love you all," she added.

The "Khoobsurat" actress, who is now gearing up for a walk at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, also acknowledged the effort put in by everyone else for making the wedding "the most magical two days of our lives". From the wedding planner to the photographer to the make-up team, the designers to those who made the mementos, her PR team, the media and more -- Sonam wrote a thank you note for all.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8 in an Anand Karaj ceremony, later followed by a star-studded reception, which saw the who's-who of Bollywood. Names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the event.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever