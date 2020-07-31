Sonam Kapoor pens adorable birthday wishes for husband: You're my guiding light

After giving small surprises throughout the week, actor Sonam Kapoor on Thursday has posted a lovely birthday wish for husband Anand Ahuja, who turned 35 today. The 'Neerja' actor penned an adorable wish on Instagram to mark his day special, and credited him as her "guiding light in everything".



"Your childlike enthusiasm and age-old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world. Everyone says they are lost before they find the one. But I only found you once I knew who I was and found my self," the 35-year-old star wrote. She also shared two throwback cake-cutting photographs, which seem to be taken during one of Kapoor's birthday.



The 'Aisha' actor had kept the surprises throughout the week as she used to post a video clip on Instagram where she would guess some of Anand's top favourite places, cuisines, music genres, and so on. The actor also gave a glimpse of today's celebration by posting pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. The 'Delhi-6' actor had organised an outdoor picnic in London's Notting Hill, as per a picture shared by Ahuja on his Instagram handle.



Earlier in the day, father-in-law, actor Anil Kapoor also extended warm birthday wishes to the 'Bhaane' fashion label owner.



Sonam tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony.

